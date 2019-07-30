A Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery center will open Wednesday in Ashland to provide services to residents affected by recent flooding, severe storms and tornadoes. 

The center will be located at the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District Training Center on 815 E. Broadway in Ashland. Services will be available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Friday.

Recovery specialists from the U.S. Small Business Administration and FEMA will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications, according to a Tuesday news release.

Before visiting the center, people are asked to register online at DisasterAssitance.gov or call 800-621-3362.

  • General Assignment Reporter, Summer 2019 Studying magazine journalism Reach me at lrtcx6@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

