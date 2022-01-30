In the dead of winter, gardeners learned what it takes to begin a bountiful harvest.
"Thinking about the promise of plants and herbs and flowering trees in the spring makes the cold dark January a little more bearable," said Lauren Williams, the adult and community services manager at the Columbia Public Library.
That was why the Discovery Garden Club and Daniel Boone Regional Library presented a Winter Garden Forum on Sunday, to talk about growing lavender in Missouri and taking care of fruit trees at home, with speakers Kelly McGowan and Matthew Dolan.
McGowan, a field specialist in horticulture with MU Extension, has been researching the uses of various lavender cultivars in Springfield for the past two years.
McGowan believes lavender is an untapped, profitable crop that can be grown in Missouri.
"Lavender is one of those crops (where) you don't need a ton of space to grow," McGowan said. "For those that want to grow it commercially, you know, that's very appealing. You don't have to plant 30 acres of it, you can just start very small."
The first step in growing lavender is finding which type works best for the grower. For example, English Lavender is best for cooking purposes, whereas McGowan has found Province smells the best.
Lavender can be used in value-added products like soaps, essential oils and flours. The most important element for growing lavender is the type of soil used. Lavender is native to hot, arid desert climates where soil is well-drainable. McGowan said lavender can thrive in Missouri as long as the plants are grown in raised beds, large pots or with some other type of draining mechanism so that the soil does not become waterlogged.
"It can survive our winters, believe it or not," McGowan said. The biggest concern is extreme fluctuations in temperature.
One tip McGowan had for harvesting the lavender: Fancy equipment is not required.
"My favorite way to do it is just your plain old office scissors or kitchen scissors," she said. "I get all of the flowers in my hand, I just make a couple of cuts and I'm done with that plant. So it's pretty easy to harvest."
Dolan, the GardenPro manager at the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, said people in Columbia can grow a variety of fruit trees, with different benefits.
Some trees, like apple, pear and peach, take a bit more care and should be treated "like having a pet," Dolan said. Others, like the native plum, persimmon and pawpaw need less care.
"There's native plums, (which) we're now planting here at the Agriculture Park," Dolan said. "They grow in the wild, in and around some of the woods around here, and they're just delicious. If you can pick them when they're ripe, they're just extraordinarily tasty."
Dolan recommended planting the tree from mid-March through April, but potted trees can also be planted as late as September through early November. Before planting, make sure to choose the best location and avoid utility lines. Planning before the tree arrives is essential.
"When you get your trees, you want to try to plant as soon as possible," Dolan said. "So the longer they stay, especially the longer they stay wrapped up and waiting to get into the soil, the more stress they undergo."
A recording of the entire forum will be posted on the Daniel Boone Regional Library website, under events.
Discovery Garden Club offers regular informative meetings, field trips and garden tours around Columbia, according to its website. Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month.
The next meeting for the club will be Feb. 14, called the "Physical Mechanics of Gardening." The guest speaker is physical therapist Tabitha Dickey.