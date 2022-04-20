The northbound exit from U.S. 63 onto Discovery Parkway opened to the public Wednesday, the city of Columbia announced in a news release Tuesday.
The exit is located in the southeast area of Columbia, serving as a convenient connection between U.S. 63 and South Rolling Hills Road, the news release said.
Planning for this extension has been ongoing since 2009, according to the website. Construction was put on hold from 2011 to 2014 due to the lack of funding. After additional years of final plan revisions and bidding, construction began in July 2021.
The $8.2 million project has been funded by sales tax and cost shares through MoDOT and the federal government, according to an earlier Missourian article. Roughly $3.7 million comes from MoDOT, and nearly $3 million was funded through development fees. The road aims to ease congestion around U.S. 63. Bike lanes and sidewalks will be available for pedestrians with the new road.
"For our residents in Old Hawthorne, The Vineyards, The Brooks, which are some of the larger Columbia neighborhoods in that Rolling Hills Road area, it’ll make it a fairly direct route for them to get to Jefferson City via Rolling Hills and Discovery Parkway," Community Development Director Tim Teddy said in a previous Missourian article.
Teddy said the parkway "basically completes a link that’s missing between two major freeway interchanges."