The historical significance of the Missouri Sharecroppers Strike of 1939 as an early civil rights movement was highlighted in a lecture on MU’s campus Wednesday.

Roughly 20 people gathered in Ellis Library to hear art curator Joan Stack discuss the strike, its leaders and the change that occurred in the aftermath.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

