The historical significance of the Missouri Sharecroppers Strike of 1939 as an early civil rights movement was highlighted in a lecture on MU’s campus Wednesday.
Roughly 20 people gathered in Ellis Library to hear art curator Joan Stack discuss the strike, its leaders and the change that occurred in the aftermath.
Stack works for the State Historical Society of Missouri — which has displayed an exhibit on the strike since earlier this month. The exhibit is titled “The Missouri Sharecroppers Strike: Black Resistance in the Depression Era” and is in Ellis Library.
The exhibit shows photographs from January 1939 of the about 1,500 people who participated in the strike — which was held along U.S. 60 and U.S. 61 in southeast Missouri — near Charleston and Sikeston. It will be on display until the end of the spring semester, per Stack.
During the Great Depression, landowners and sharecroppers experienced income loss due to a decrease in the demand for cotton. When the federal government passed the Agricultural Adjustment Act of the New Deal, landowners were given federal funding — a portion of which, was meant to go to sharecroppers. However, due to a lack of government oversight, landowners kept the money and evicted sharecroppers from their homes, Stack said. The 1939 protest was held in response to this.
“These photos reflect the importance of an early proto-civil rights movement, that were structured similarly to later civil rights movement events,” Stack said. “We had an African American preacher who got people to demonstrate and was actually successful protest and change happened.”
The strike was hosted by preacher and African American labor leader, the Rev. Owen Whitfield. Whitfield got the involved press, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Pulitzer Papers, to harness their power of spreading information, Stack noted.
“The leader, Owen Whitfield, was aware that he needed to make this known to the press to make change happen,” Stack said. “He got the publicity he needed to create a ground swell for change.”
During the 1939 strike, Lorenzo Green, a Lincoln University professor discussed the strike with his students in Jefferson City. Members of the university’s Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority were moved by his discussion and donated $150 (equivalent to about $3,000 today) to purchase land for sharecroppers in Cropperville, a previous settlement in Butler County.
During the talk, Stack highlighted certain photographs from the strike that carried an emotional impact, including a photo of girls carrying buckets of water from a well pump in Cropperville.
“I think this picture reflects the quiet dignity of people sharing in the work involved in building a communal life for themselves and their fellow residence,” he said.
The photographs were taken by Arthur Witman— an award-winning photographer at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and inductee of the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame.