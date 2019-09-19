A request from stakeholders in the Oakland Crossing development in northeast Columbia to rezone the 69-acre property will likely be tabled by the Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission, according to a letter sent to the commission from the lead engineer on the project.
The letter, sent by Jay Gebhardt from A Civil Group, requests that the commission table discussion of the request because the Boone County Regional Sewer District is requiring a letter of credit regarding future sewer capacity of the proposed site.
"We do not have time to address (this) before the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting," Gebhardt wrote.
The proposal to rezone the development to residential and the accompanying lots to mixed-use was previously headed to the Columbia City Council. After Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas allegedly tried to negotiate a payment to the Columbia Community Land Trust in exchange for his support of the project, however, the matter was withdrawn.
Thomas now faces a misdemeanor charge of attempting to commit an act prohibited of an elected official.
Gary Ridenhour, the owner of the 69-acre property, initially requested annexation of the area in October 2018. The proposed development would include 69-acres to develop 165 single-family homes and two multi-purpose zones at the northwest comer of Prathersville Road and Oakland Gravel Road, according to documents submitted to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
A Civil Group, an engineering company working with Ridenhour, sent a letter to the commission, outlining its plans for each lot and the status of utilities in the area. The company also provided the county with a letter to supplement a traffic study, conducted by the Lochmueller Group on Aug. 3.
The Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at its regularly scheduled time at 7 p.m. Thursday to review Ridenhour’s request. The meeting will take place at the Boone County Government Center.
Also on its agenda is a request to rezone about five acres of commercial property on Tom Bass Road to allow light industrial use.
Missourian reporter Libby Stanford contributed to this report.
Supervising editor is Kaleigh Feldkamp.