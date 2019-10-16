The James "Kraig" Kahler case file

On Thanksgiving weekend in 2009, James "Kraig" Kahler — who was in the process of getting a divorce from his wife Karen Kahler — shot and killed her in her grandmother’s home in Burlingame, Kansas.

Kahler also shot his two teenage daughters, Emily and Lauren, and his wife’s grandmother, Dorothy Wight. He spared the life of his 10-year-old son, Sean.

Kahler had served as Columbia’s Water & Light director for 14 months, until he was charged with third-degree domestic assault. Karen Kahler had filed for an order of protection against him. He was asked to resign by then-city manager Bill Watkins.

In February 2018, the Kansas Supreme Court quashed Kahler’s appeal. His attorney's legal argument about the constitutionality of the Kansas statute that abolished the insanity defense wasn’t strong enough to reconsider the sentence, according to previous Missourian reporting.