Members of the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety are teaming with other safety groups for a public discussion next week in Columbia about the dangers of distracted driving.
Called the Missouri Roundtable of Distracted Driving: Act to End Deadly Distraction, the conversation will include the National Transportation Safety Board, the Missouri Department of Transportation, the University of Missouri and StopDistractions.org. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the MU Memorial Union’s Stotler Lounge, 518 Hitt St.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, distracted driving contributed to more than 19,000 car crashes last year. Highway crashes are the leading cause of death nationwide, and in Missouri, one of only two states without an all-driver texting ban, 79 individuals died in crashes involving a distracted driver, MoDot said in a press release. Overall cellphone related crashes in Missouri have increased by 35% since 2014, the agency said.
The discussion will be moderated by NTSB vice chairman Bruce Landsberg, and includes Curtis Perkins of Columbia’s police department, Nicole Hood of MoDOT and the mayor of Jefferson City, Carrie Tergin, among others. The panel will consider solutions such as education, legislation and enforcement that may help to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by distractions.
A Buckle Up Phone Down Day press conference will follow at 12:45. MoDOT's 3rd annual Buckle Up Phone Down day is a part of a larger campaign centered around the challenge of safe driving. It addresses the two critical issues of unbuckled fatalities and distracted driving crashes. So far, more than 10,000 individuals have accepted the challenge of driving focused and safely, MoDot said in a press release.