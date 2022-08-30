The Biden Administration will suspend the distribution of at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests starting Sept. 2. due to a lack of funding from Congress.
Locally, Boone County residents can still access free testing from a handful of sites around Columbia. Testing sites such as MU Health, Walgreens and Hy-Vee are still available for community members to schedule an appointment. Walgreens and Hy-Vee offer free testing. As for MU Health, “costs vary depending on testing location.” According to its website, MU Health charges testing costs to patients’ insurance companies. Patients without insurance are not charged.
“I think we are lucky here in Boone County that we still have multiple places doing the in-person tests, and people have that availability where they can still purchase at-home tests at grocery stores or pharmacies,” said Sara Humm, senior planner for the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
A senior administration official within the Biden Administration told ABC News that the decision to pause this service was made to preserve the nation’s limited supply of tests, “so that we can ensure we have a limited supply of tests available in the fall, when we might face a new rise in infections and more acute need.”