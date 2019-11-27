Divers searched a section of the Lamine River south of Columbia Tuesday looking for the body of Mengqi Ji Elledge.
Although they did not find the missing woman, detectives and search teams will conduct additional searches in the area next week, according to a news release from city spokesman Steven Sapp.
Columbia Police detectives were able to narrow the possible location for the body after piecing together information from her husband Joseph Elledge. He has told police that he drove through the area before reporting her missing Oct. 10.
A number of agencies assisted in the search, including the Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team
Mengqi Ji Elledge was last seen at home on the 2600 block of Eastwood Drive the night before she was reported missing. Her husband told police he did not see her the next morning and reported her missing at 5:45 p.m. that day.
Elledge, 24, a student at MU, was arrested Oct. 25 on charges of child abuse and neglect of the couple’s 1-year-old daughter. He has been held in the Boone County Jail since his arrest.
Columbia police, with assistance from multiple agencies, have been following a number of leads after it was believed that Mengqi's disappearance was due to foul play.
The probable cause statement that led to Elledge's arrest said he “took a long drive through unfamiliar remote areas in mid-Missouri” before reporting his wife’s disappearance.
Boone County Chief Prosecutor Dan Knight said Nov. 6 that Elledge is a “prime suspect” in his wife’s disappearance.
During a hearing that day, Knight played four audio recordings of conversations between the two.
In a recording, Joseph Elledge says: “I want to divorce you. ... The sooner the better.”
“I don’t like being with you,” he adds in the recording. “I’m eager to end it.”
The recording captures Mengqi Ji arguing with her husband, who raises his voice several times. At one point, he tells Mengqi Ji, “I know you want me to hit you,” and, “This, it’s not abusive.”
“I will bury the earth under you,” he is heard saying.
Knight described Joseph Elledge as a “jealous, controlling, manipulative psychopath.”
The Missouri State Highway Patrol previously searched two ponds behind the Elledges’ apartment Oct. 17, but troopers say nothing of interest was found.
Columbia Police continue to ask hunters and outdoor enthusiasts to be vigilant in rural areas of Boone and surrounding counties. If anyone has information regarding this case, please call Columbia Police at 573-874-7652, or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.