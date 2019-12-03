Divers for the Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team began searching the Lamine River for Mengqi Ji Elledge near the Highway 41 bridge on Tuesday.
Several boats were put into the water around 9 a.m. from the De Bourgmont Access point, on Missouri 41 north of I-70, where police vehicles were stationed. One boat carried a police dog, which could be heard barking.
Police also were using a drone to look over the area. Several searchers were combing the river bank under the bridge. The area has been designated a no-fly zone and private drones are prohibited, according to city officials.
Columbia City officials say the bridge will have only one lane open because of construction and media was being kept back from the bridge.
The public access area at the river was closed to allow room for a staging area for diving equipment and other police vehicles involved in the search, including a Columbia Police Department Crime Scene Investigation vehicle.
Law enforcement searched portions of the Lamine River last week. The area has become of interest because of several leads in her disappearance, including information obtained from her husband, Joseph Elledge, who is considered a suspect in the case.
Joseph Elledge told detectives during an interview that he had taken a drive through rural areas of surrounding counties on the day of his wife's disappearance.
This information led dive teams to search a section of the Lamine River in an attempt to find Mengqi Ji, who was reported missing in early October.
Last month, law enforcement asked hunters and other outdoors enthusiasts operating in rural areas of Boone County and surrounding areas to report anything that might be related to the case.
Mengqi Ji is a Chinese woman with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair who typically wears it in a bun. She is approximately 5'1"- 5'3" and weighs approximately 105 pounds, police said.
She has been missing for more than a month.
Anyone with information is asked to call Columbia Police at (573) 874-7652, or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.
KOMU 8 contributed to this report.