A man formerly of Columbia, who now lives in North Carolina, was arrested Thursday in his Mooresville, North Carolina, home in connection to a cold case from 1984. 

James Fredrick Wilson, 59, was charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and forcible rape with a weapon Thursday after 38 years. He is currently being held at the Iredell County Jail in North Carolina with a $1 million bond.

  • I am a poet, photographer and reporter from Kansas City, Missouri. I am a sophomore at the University of Missouri- Columbia studying magazine journalism with an emphasis in arts, culture, music and entertainment.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

