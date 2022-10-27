A man formerly of Columbia, who now lives in North Carolina, was arrested Thursday in his Mooresville, North Carolina, home in connection to a cold case from 1984.
James Fredrick Wilson, 59, was charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and forcible rape with a weapon Thursday after 38 years. He is currently being held at the Iredell County Jail in North Carolina with a $1 million bond.
The Columbia Police Department said at a news conference that Wilson was arrested due to a Washington genealogical archaeologist linking his DNA to the DNA of a rape kit at the time. His DNA was identified from a family tree the genealogical archaeologist was creating for a client.
Detective Renee Wilbarger reopened the case in March 2020 after three decades with no new information. She went to several DNA labs and worked with partner agencies to try and create a genetic profile but came up empty-handed. After years of collaboration with laboratories, external services and law enforcement agencies, Wilbarger connected Wilson to a 38-year-old DNA sample.
Assistant Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter gave a brief summary on how the case was reopened and the suspect was arrested. About a month ago, Wilbarger was contacted by another lab that stated it had a profile match through a genealogical archaeologist that lived in Washington. After composing a family tree, the genealogical archaeologist found a possible relative of Wilson. They were able to pinpoint Wilson through the male members of the family, and then detectives found him living 834 miles away from Columbia.
At the news conference, officers also spoke about details of the original 1984 case.
On March 24, 1984, Columbia police received a call from near the 4000 block of Wellington Drive about a rape and assault. A Columbia Missourian story written at the time reported the survivor was a 17-year-old girl.
Columbia police said in a news release that the suspect attempted to slit the survivor's throat. She was rushed to the hospital where she received a rape kit. The survivor sustained serious life-threatening injuries after the assault, according to the release. The case ran cold for 38 years because forensic science at the time was not as advanced, so detectives were unable to test the DNA and find a suspect.
“We use the word ‘victim’ as a police term in reports,” Police Chief Geoff Jones said. “She is a survivor. 38 years is a long time to carry this burden."
Although her identity is being kept anonymous to the press and public, the survivor was made aware of Wilson’s arrest.
“We stand with and behind you,” Jones said. “You are not alone.”
Columbia police have established a hotline for other potential victims who may have been allegedly assaulted by Wilson.