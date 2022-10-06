Lorna Breen had her eyes set on becoming a doctor since middle school, Corey Feist, Breen's brother-in-law, told an audience Wednesday evening in the Missouri Theatre.
And so she did.
By March 2020, Breen had been living her dream for over a decade, Feist said. She worked as an emergency medicine doctor in New York City, serving as medical director of the emergency department at New York Presbyterian Allen Hospital since 2008.
Breen was on the frontlines when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Feist said to the crowd. Having worked multiple 15 to 18 hour shifts in a row and barely recovering from the virus herself, she told her family that she worried about keeping up with the workload.
Soon after, she entered a near catatonic state, unable to move from her chair. Feist said she spent 10 days in the hospital receiving treatment for her mental health. Throughout her treatment, she worried her efforts to seek help would lead to the loss of her medical license, and thus her livelihood.
On April 26, 2020, Breen, 49, died by suicide.
"The fear of basically her career being over was one of the things that we believe contributed to her decision to take her own life," Feist said.
A few months after her death, publicity surrounding Breen's death led to a "tsunami" of responses from those in the healthcare workforce, encouraging Feist and his wife Jennifer, Breen's sister, to create the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation (DLBHF) in June 2020.
Feist visited Columbia Wednesday night as a stop for DLBHF on Tour to share the organizations' initiatives and advocate for stigma-fighting efforts within the healthcare field.
According to the foundation's website, DLBHF aims at combating the drivers of suicide for healthcare workers, including mental-emotional-physical burnout and the burdens many physicians feel from the administrative side of healthcare.
In his lecture, Feist said the foundation proposes a three step "tool kit" for hospitals and medical boards to implement in prioritizing clinician wellbeing.
Step one starts with an audit to review medical license applications and identify any invasive, stigmatizing language, Feist said. Like Breen, Feist said many healthcare workers fear negative consequences from revealing any mental health struggles to their employers out of fear of being deemed unfit by administration to provide care to patients.
Next, Feist said the foundation pushes for changing the wording of these applications to be less invasive. The third step is for hospitals to create transparency and understanding by communicating these changes to their workforce and ensure medical professionals seek out mental health care.
While DLBHF has built a solid foundation to promote awareness for its goals, changes are still in the works as the foundation continues to push for greater reform across the entire country, and Feist said a collective effort is needed.
"I need your help, because I can't got to 6,000 hospitals in the country. I can't go to all 50 states and their territories and their specialty societies for both nurses and doctors myself," Feist urged the crowd.
While work still needs to be done, DLBHF's efforts and Breen's story has already led to waves of reform across the country, with 17 states, including Missouri, implementing the foundation's tool kit. This March, President Joe Biden signed into law the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act, promoting efforts such as establishing grants for training health professionals in burnout and suicide prevention, identifying and spreading awareness for mental-heath inclusive administrative practices and increasing access to high quality mental health care for healthcare workers on the frontline.
"What we're seeing is a response that is helping to change and evolve this environment," Feist said.