"In the Executioner's Shadow" shed light on the nuanced complexities of the death penalty and the humanity of those it affects at a Wednesday film screening hosted by Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.
The documentary follows the stories of a former state executioner, a Boston Marathon bombing victim and the parents of a murder victim and examines their respective relationships with the death penalty.
The screening included special guests producer Rick Stack and former Virginia state executioner Jerry Givens, who is featured in the film. The two gave warm welcomes, shaking the hands of attendees as they walked into the Unity Center of Columbia.
While the reception before the screening was filled with the lively chatter of about 25 audience members, the harsh reality of the film's content was not lost on viewers.
Meant to challenge people to think about their own views of the death penalty, the film is not supposed to be propaganda. It’s art, said producer Rick Stack.
"What we're hoping to get out of it is that it will provoke people to think and to talk and to discuss an issue," he said.
Stack said Helen Prejean, one of the most prominent advocates against the death penalty who's also featured in the film, summarized the purpose of the documentary perfectly.
"When I asked her, 'Why does the death penalty persist?' Her answer's very simple, direct," Stack said. "'Because people refuse to think about it.' That's what we're trying to do with this documentary, is to get people thinking and talking."
After the film, a Q&A session with Stack, Givens and Lauren Sobchak, an organizer from Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, allowed audiences to ask legal and personal questions about the death penalty and the film.
Givens was an executioner for 17 years in Virginia, where he executed 62 death row inmates by either lethal injection or the electric chair. During the Q&A, he elaborated on his changed relationship with the death penalty.
Givens' religion has always been a significant part of who he is, and he said that while he was working as an executioner, he would pray that God would not allow him to execute an innocent person.
When Givens came within days of executing an innocent man, Earl Washington, Givens said God answered his prayer.
"That was the innocent man that God didn't allow me to kill," he said. "That was my clue to leave."
Givens is now an opponent of the death penalty because he said it doesn't do society any good to execute people.
"The answer is not executions," he said "If you did what I did, and if you seen an innocent person, you wouldn't want to think about taking his life."
A 2014 study found that at least 4.1% of those sentenced to death in the United States are innocent, according to the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences' website, which is the official journal of the National Academy of Sciences.
Givens said that from his years as an executioner, he's found there's both the guilty and the innocent on death row.
"How do you make that choice when you see those people?" he said. "Can you pinpoint the guilty and can you pinpoint the innocent?"
For Joan Wilcox, it was her first time seeing the film, and as a member of MADP, she said the education it provides is very important to show how the death penalty actually works.
"It makes it real to talk to an executioner, to talk to people that have been involved in it," she said. "And that's much better than hearing somebody who is against the death penalty but hasn't been directly involved or affected by it."
Missouri law allows capital punishment by lethal gas or injection. Two bills modifying the death penalty had public hearings in the Special Committee on Criminal Justice Thursday morning in Jefferson City.
HB 1756 would prevent someone from being sentenced to death if they are found to have had severe mental illness at the time of the crime, expanding the mental illnesses to include a broader range of conditions such as schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The second bill, HB 1925, would remove the power of judicial override.
Judicial override allows the court to sentence a defendant convicted of first-degree murder to death if the jury cannot come to an agreement. The bill would require the court to give a sentence of life imprisonment without eligibility for parole if the jury cannot reach a decision.
"In the Executioner's Shadow" is on a tour of Missouri, having stopped in Jefferson City and Columbia, and is scheduled to show in Springfield Thursday.