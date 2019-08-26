Able and Blackie, two dogs abandoned in a Rocheport trailer park for months, were running out of time to be rescued.

Fortunately, the dogs will be finding new homes with the Fayette-based animal rights groups PAWS and Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, after the Missourian reported on the dogs' predicament Sunday.

Nancy Shepherd, co-chairman of PAWS, said as a lover of older labs, she couldn't help but take in Able herself.

"My husband and I normally have a two-dog rule, but this time we're breaking it," she said.

Shepherd said she's been doing rescue work her whole life and that Able will have the perfect home on her 200-acre farm, where he'll be unchained the rest of his life.

“He’s already playing with other dogs. He’s so grateful to have freedom," she said. "It’s the perfect life for a dog because they have no rules except we love them and they come home.”

Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, a group based in Columbia which specializes in rescuing neglected and abused dogs, rescued Blackie on Monday afternoon, said Jill Swain, assistant director.

From there, Blackie will be brought to the Unchained Melodies training facility, fitted for a collar and harness, and rehabilitated with local foster families for future adoption, Swain said.

