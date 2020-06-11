Domestic violence courts consolidate resources to meet victims’ needs

When abuse victims head to court, how they're treated might well depend on luck.
Many service providers say typical practices vary widely county by county, or even judge by judge.
Some judges understand the dynamics of domestic violence; others do not. Some judges use all of the tools at their disposal to protect victims; others do not. Some courts focus on connecting victims to services; others do not.
Experts say treatment of domestic violence victims shouldn’t be so unpredictable.
One best practice that has gained some traction nationwide is setting aside specific domestic violence courts that are designed to meet victims’ needs and hold offenders accountable.
St. Louis County Circuit Court has five divisions that focus on orders of protection when domestic violence or sexual assault are involved.
Since the court follows a "one family, one judge" model, any subsequent divorce or custody cases are heard by the same judge, who already knows the background and is attuned to domestic violence concerns.
All judges who handle the court’s domestic violence dockets receive training on domestic violence and trauma said Carey DeLargy, the court’s manager.
She described the court’s judges as willing to be "creative" when crafting orders that protect the victim.
Specially trained volunteer attorneys in the building help couples work out custody agreements and divide property, especially less major items like dishes and furniture that judges don’t have time to address.
Court advocates, including staff members and trained volunteers, are also on-site to help victims make safety plans, understand the court process and find additional resources.
Concentrating services for victims is a major benefit of domestic violence courts, and one reason that having them can improve efficiency, even in rural areas, said Rebecca Thomforde Hauser, associate director of domestic violence programs at the Center for Court Innovation.
The center provides advice and training on best practices nationwide, including connecting sites with courts that the Office on Violence Against Women has designated as “mentor courts” for handling domestic violence cases.
A domestic violence court does not require a separate judge or building, Thomforde Hauser said. It can simply mean that a judge sets aside time each month to focus on domestic violence cases and allow service providers to converge.
Increased attention to safety is another benefit of dedicated domestic violence courts that victims sometimes find lacking in other Missouri courts.
Kelli Neel, the supervisor of Christos House in West Plains, divorced her abusive husband more than a decade ago. She remembers her surprise at the lack of security measures when she entered the courthouse and feeling exposed while facing her husband in court.
She said there were metal detectors outside the courtrooms but not the main entrance, and that the same setup was common in surrounding counties when she last visited them more than a year ago. Considering how volatile abusers can be, she thinks more attention to physical safety would help.
Sheila, a domestic violence victim whose name is being withheld for her safety, said she knows most of the Boone County court bailiffs and believes they would protect her. But she said her ex-husband has gone through her car while it was parked at the courthouse, brought in prohibited electronic devices with no repercussions, and yelled at her in the courthouse lobby.
A self-assessment form for domestic violence courts provided by the Center for Court Innovation suggests ways safety can be improved, such as providing separate waiting areas with security or offering to escort people out of the courthouse.
In 2017, the St. Louis County domestic violence court reorganized to reduce crowding and moved to the first floor to ensure that victims don’t end up sharing elevators with their abusers.
Holding abusers accountable
omestic violence courts also address offenders not complying with court orders or continuing to abuse, another major problem noted by domestic violence victims and service providers.
Tressa Price, the director of Agape House in Mountain View, said that in her area, abusers don’t always face consequences for violating orders of protection.
James, an abuse victim who asked that his real name be withheld, said he has had to return to court to get his wife to leave their home, sign the paperwork to sell it, take his name off her car title, or honor the custody agreement, all things ordered by the court. He said civil contempt orders generally had limited impact because they had no "teeth" for enforcement.
Sheila hasn’t been able to get a contempt judgment against her husband when he doesn’t pay child support or violates the custody agreement, she said.
For abusers who end up being charged with a crime, specialized domestic violence dockets, such as one in Kansas City, attempt to reduce recidivism and increase compliance by supervising offenders.
The recidivism rate for supervised offenders is cut in half compared to unsupervised offenders, said Judge Courtney Wachal. The Kansas City municipal court she presides over is an Office on Violence Against Women designated domestic violence mentor court.
The 13th Judicial Circuit, which covers Boone and Callaway counties, has separate dockets for criminal domestic violence cases. A domestic assault court coordinator monitors defendants ordered to complete batterer intervention programs.
A domestic violence court in Greene County supervised treatment for offenders until it was ordered to close in September 2019, according to the Springfield News-Leader.
Studies show that "the more the courts are closely monitoring a respondent or an abuser’s behavior, the more likely they are to be compliant," DeLargy said, which might not be true of prison sentences or batterer intervention programs alone.
St. Louis County employs two people who track compliance for people ordered to participate in batterer intervention programs, substance abuse evaluations and/or firearm relinquishment, DeLargy said.
Those that don’t comply are transferred to a contempt docket, and a warrant may be issued for their arrest, although they won’t be sentenced to jail time and are released when they sign paperwork agreeing to comply.
A separate, more punitive contempt docket in the court handles violations of no contact provisions of orders of protection, DeLargy said.
"What we see mainly on our docket is the kind of stuff that the prosecutor is not going to press charges on," she said. "They just don’t have the resources and we know that. That’s why we created this process."
The "quasi-criminal" court uses volunteer special private prosecutors and can sentence violators to jail time or community service, order them to wear a GPS tracking bracelet, or place them in an intervention program.
The domestic violence court also addresses other violations of orders such as refusal to pay child support or issues with following custody agreements. Civil contempt orders can encourage people to pay owed child support and courts can help make payment plans, DeLargy said.
Child custody issues are usually not handled through contempt orders, but the court can discuss problems and modify the custody plan if needed.
An order of protection is "just a piece of paper," DeLargy said. "But it should under the law have some weight and some teeth."