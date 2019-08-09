Around 10 p.m. Thursday, an armed robber hit a Domino's delivery driver in the head with a gun and stole money from the driver, according to a Columbia Police Department news release.
One of driver’s co-workers told a Missourian reporter that the driver was walking to his car after he delivered the pizza, and the suspect came up behind him and hit him with the gun.
The suspect asked him for his money, but he didn’t have much on him. The suspect ended up letting the victim go. The victim was not seriously injured and did not go to the hospital, the co-worker said.
Columbia police arrived at the 2300 block of Sears Court in northeast Columbia, where the robbery occurred, at 10:15 p.m. after receiving a report of the incident from Domino’s on Towne Drive. The suspect had left by that time.
The suspect is described as a thin black male, approximately 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 and wearing dark clothing, according to the release.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding the case can contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-8477.
