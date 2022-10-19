Don Shrubshell’s journalism career started at the age of 10. He just didn’t know it yet.
His brother Gary used to deliver the Maryville Daily Forum to doorsteps in their neighborhood. In 1965, Gary offered Don a dollar to take his route for the day, throwing papers from his bicycle eight blocks up a steep hill.
That day turned into seven years of peddling papers. And those seven years turned into a career defined by a devotion to documenting life through a camera.
Shrubshell has covered Columbia for decades and Missouri for even longer. After almost 24 years at the Columbia Daily Tribune, his body of work speaks for itself, longtime colleague Gerik Parmele said.
“If people were to see it all laid out in front of them, they would be in awe,” Parmele said.
Along with four others, Shrubshell will be inducted into the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Center for Missouri Studies.
He received the news just one week before a round of layoffs in August cut his time at the Tribune short.
Getting his start
Photography was not his primary interest from the beginning, though. His foray into newspapers beyond delivery began in high school in Maryville, where students could leave for the afternoon if they had a part-time job in the community.
“It sounded pretty sweet to me, getting out of school,” Shrubshell said.
So, during his senior year, he took a custodial position at the Daily Forum. His paper-carrying days were over, and he worked his way through multiple departments until the managing editor eventually let him and a friend use the darkroom on Saturdays.
There, he learned how to develop film with photos that he took around town, already documenting daily life as he would for the rest of his career.
“When I saw the image come up in the developing tray, I was hooked on photography,” he said.
Eventually, he grew tired of working in the process camera room, but his interest in photography only grew, and he took a 50-cent-per-hour pay cut to become a photographer at the Daily Forum.
At that time, he didn’t know journalism and photography could co-exist, he said. He credits Judy Stein, then a graduate student working on a project to improve the photography at a small-town newspaper, for teaching him the fundamentals of combining the two.
His career took him to Arkansas City, Kansas, where he enrolled in community college while working full time at the local newspaper, earning an associate’s degree in journalism. On top of that, he was reading everything he could about photojournalism, absorbing knowledge from all angles to hone his craft.
He spent nine years in Arkansas City, and after stints in Hutchinson, Kansas and Cape Girardeau, he came to Columbia in 1998 with an abundance of stories to his name, a list that only multiplied once he was here.
Building notoriety
Perhaps not everyone knew who he was, but everyone in town, “from the mayor to the drug dealers,” knew Shrubshell’s 1979 Chevrolet El Camino, he said.
Former colleague L.G. Patterson calls it “a piece of crap,” and Shrubshell doesn’t necessarily disagree. Still, after 500,000 miles and “countless girlfriends” sitting in the passenger seat, he’s managed to keep it running.
When most people run into a celebrity, they ask to take a picture or sign an autograph. Shrubshell asks them to pose with his El Camino. The resulting series of portraits depicts governors, athletes, Ted Nugent holding a gun — something of an eclectic collection.
That car, he says, potentially kept him out of trouble: Because he spent so much time at crime scenes, people thought he was a cop, so when they saw the car they thought not to mess with him.
Still, police have been called about him a number of times, which Patterson attributes to Shrubshell’s appearance tending to “put people off…they thought it was some kind of ‘strange dude with a camera’ kind of thing.”
He knows the Columbia Police Department well, and they are certainly familiar with him. He was “notorious,” said reporter and former KFRU/1400 AM news director Dan Claxton, for taking photos at crime scenes before the police even arrived. His persistence got him in some trouble.
He covered the shootings in 2005 that left Officer Molly Bowden dead and Officer Curtis Brown wounded. The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly afterward.
After taking photos of the scene, Shrubshell was arrested when officers believed he crossed police lines, even though he was actively leaving the scene and returning to his car.
“They thought that I had snuck down inside the crime scene, which was not true,” he said.
Although his early relationship with Columbia police was strained, over the years, he worked to build trust with members of the department, Chief of Police Geoff Jones said.
“He was the most committed person I’d seen in journalism in the city,” Jones said. “I had a lot of respect for that.”
Parmele recalls a time when a SWAT team was trying to coax someone out of a motel to arrest them. Parmele, a photojournalist himself, jumped out of his car and began photographing the scene, but was shortly herded away by police.
Happy with what he had gathered, Parmele had returned to the newsroom to work on his photos when Shrubshell walked in with a better picture of the same scene than Parmele said he “ever could have gotten,” even though he never saw Shrubshell there. As it turned out, Shrubshell was hidden in nearby bushes to avoid detection.
Being on the scene
Spot news photography, or being on the scene while an event is unfolding, was his favorite part of the job, Shrubshell said. And he was good at it, his colleagues say.
“Anytime I arrived on a scene, I knew he was going to be there first because he always was,” Claxton said. “And I knew that if I found him, I’d be in a good position to get my story.”
In 1981, quite early in his career, Shrubshell was assigned to take photos of a woman who shot a perfect golf game, but when he heard on a police scanner that an ambulance was needed elsewhere, he improvised. The results of the decision to pursue the story were seen across the country.
He was the only person to reach Skidmore, Missouri, in time to get photos after Ken Rex McElroy, the notorious “town bully,” was murdered. Shrubshell’s photos were soon part of the national story.
“Everybody has 15 minutes of fame,” he said, “and I think it must have been mine.”
That willingness to make quick decisions and follow his instinct to uncover stories is indicative of his entire career.
A personal favorite in his catalog is a photo of country musician Willie Nelson tuning his guitar in front of a downtown Columbia crowd.
Shrubshell approached Nelson’s road manager and asked, “Can you help me make a photo?” knowing full well that asking what he wanted directly — to put a stepladder on stage — would be denied.
But phrasing it like a favor got him what he wanted, he said — a photo from the stage, looking at the crowd, with Nelson below, his face turned slightly toward the camera.
Even with standout photos like these, it is Shrubshell’s body of work that “supersedes all of his best pictures,” Parmele said.
“The length of time Don has been photographing Columbia is such a monumental thing,” Parmele said. “His love of the community, and the love of documenting the community, is what propelled him into, I think, the Photojournalism Hall of Fame.”
To Shrubshell, belonging to the same class as Melissa Farlow and Randy Olson, both photographers for National Geographic, is a humbling experience.
“Here I am, just a little bitty small-town photographer, getting the same honor, or I feel like I am, that they’re getting,” he said.