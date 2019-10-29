Columbia can expect a wintery mix of rain and snow Tuesday night into Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service expects rain in Columbia mainly after 8 p.m. Tuesday and into Wednesday evening.
Late Wednesday night temperatures may fall as low as 28 degrees and Columbia can expect rain to quickly transition into freezing rain and snow, said St. Louis Weather Service meteorologist Gary Schmocker.
Nevertheless, the ground won’t camouflage anyone’s ghost costumes on Halloween.
The snow accumulation will not amount to more than a light dusting on grassy and elevated areas, and the weather service is not expecting any travel issues, said Schmocker.
By the time trick-or-treaters hit the streets Thursday night, skies should be clear and winds will be calming down after a breezy day, said KOMU weather forecaster Kent Gewecke.
The scariest threat of the evening will be temperatures dropping into the 20s with wind chills in the teens, he said.
MoDot expects that pavement temperatures will keep roadways wet, but there is a chance for freezing on bridges and overpasses. Crews will be on the watch for frost and will treat bridges if freezing occurs, according to a news release.
While this storm isn’t expected to result in school closings, as the winter season approaches, Columbia Public Schools will update families on school cancellations by 6 a.m. on cable channel 16, KOMU 8, KRCG 13 and local radio stations.
