Donald “Donnie” Brawley was known by several in his community as someone who never lost his spirit.
Many knew him as someone who loved to make jokes and was not afraid to laugh at himself at times. He was also known for acts of selflessness and a great smile.
“He had a big ol’ broad smile, that’s for sure,” said Jeff Stack, coordinator of the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation.
Brawley died Sept. 3. He was 46 years old.
The CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, a group that offers aid to Columbia’s unhoused community, posted the news about Brawley’s death on social media. The collective’s Facebook post garnered dozens of comments from community members offering their condolences for the loss of Brawley, who was well known by people who work with Columbia’s unhoused community.
Stephanie Yoakum, who wrote the post, said Brawley was a very handsome man. The post describes Brawley as someone who had “beautiful eyes, a thick head of lovely brown hair, a nice beard and the softest voice.”
John Trapp, co-founder of 4-A-Change, a business involved in outreach to people who are experiencing homelessness, said Brawley’s ideal life would have included two things: a beach and a fishing pole.
Trapp had known Brawley for six years. Brawley was one of the first people Trapp met in his outreach work. The two butted heads often.
“I would kind of ride him,” Trapp said. “He would accuse me of trying to be his mother.”
But they developed a bond during the pandemic, when Trapp helped get Brawley housing during the winter months. The two shared tears about Brawley’s struggles.
Although Trapp said he will remember Brawley’s stubbornness, he will also remember him as an intrinsically good person.
“He treated people with dignity and respect,” Trapp said. “And despite his suffering, he could still do a good deed. That’s pretty powerful.”
Stack said Brawley moved around Missouri with his family when he was young, living in Columbia and towns like Times Beach, which was evacuated in the early 1980s due to dioxin contamination. He worked as a carpenter for some time, enjoyed drawing out tattoo designs and was a person who really cared about his parents and siblings, Stack added.
His struggles amplified after multiple instances of frostbite during recent winters. Brawley, who was unable to find permanent housing, had portions of his feet amputated. He used a wheelchair for the last two years of his life.
Arnetta Hill, services coordinator at Turning Point, misses seeing Brawley’s wheelchair coming down Wilkes Boulevard.
“He used to sneak up on me all the time in his wheelchair,” Hill said with a laugh, remembering Brawley’s humor. “He was just a cool person to be around.”
Brawley was always eager to eat. Hill said he would bicker with her about when dinner would be served.
“He always liked the Italian food,” Trapp said. “Mostaccioli or spaghetti always excited him.”
Anthony Silverwood, a client at Turning Point, took valuable lessons from Brawley that he continues to try to implement in his own life.
“He maintained a limitless ability to see things in life to be grateful for,” Silverwood said.
He remembers being at a bus stop one day with Brawley. While Silverwood said he was getting ready to complain about all the walking he had ahead of him that day, Brawley told him he was glad he lived in a town where he could get his wheelchair on a bus that could take him to all the appointments he had. Silverwood said the conversation humbled him.
“He showed people by example,” Silverwood said. “He had that one very important quality that I still struggle to find: hope.”
Brawley was not only grateful for what he had and what others did for him, but was also willing to share with his friends what little he had, Stack said.
“He carried himself with dignity and without malice,” Stack said. “He was a person who helped out however he could, even sharing his change with other people, if he had it.”