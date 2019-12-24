Instead of putting your Christmas tree on the curb after the holidays, the Missouri Department of Conservation is hoping you'll donate it to create fish habitat.
The department said in a Christmas Eve news release that it accept donated cut Christmas trees at its Central Regional Office, 3500 E. Gans Road in Columbia, until the end of January.
The trees will be submerged in ponds and lakes across the state and will provide habitat for native species of fish, according to the news release.
“Submerged Christmas trees make great underwater cover for smaller fish and aquatic invertebrates,” said fisheries biologist Brian McKeage said in the release. “Larger fish then congregate around these structures to prey on fish and other food sources, so these trees become hotspots for fish and for anglers.”
If you want to help wildlife in your own backyard, the department suggests laying your tree under a bird-feeder in your backyard to create additional cover for birds and other creatures.