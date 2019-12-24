Instead of putting your Christmas tree on the curb after the holidays, the Missouri Department of Conservation is hoping you'll donate it to create fish habitat.

The department said in a Christmas Eve news release that it accept donated cut Christmas trees at its Central Regional Office, 3500 E. Gans Road in Columbia, until the end of January. 

The trees will be submerged in ponds and lakes across the state and will provide habitat for native species of fish, according to the news release. 

“Submerged Christmas trees make great underwater cover for smaller fish and aquatic invertebrates,” said fisheries biologist Brian McKeage said in the release. “Larger fish then congregate around these structures to prey on fish and other food sources, so these trees become hotspots for fish and for anglers.”

If you want to help wildlife in your own backyard, the department suggests laying your tree under a bird-feeder in your backyard to create additional cover for birds and other creatures. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.