 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Donation drive aims to help unhoused youth during spring break

Show me shelter logo (PRINT)

A small local group has launched a donation drive to help Columbia children with unstable housing during spring break.

As Columbia Public Schools’ spring break approaches, Suzanne Bagby of the Bagby Community Helping Hand said she wanted to make sure children living in hotel rooms have what they need. Spring break for the school district begins Monday.

Grey logo of the state of Missouri with a red house inside. Text inside the logo says Show Me Shelter and the text below Reporting on homelessness.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism with a focus on reporting and writing. Reach me at erikgalicia@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you