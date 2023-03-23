Donation drive aims to help unhoused youth during spring break

A small local group has launched a donation drive to help Columbia children with unstable housing during spring break.
As Columbia Public Schools’ spring break approaches, Suzanne Bagby of the Bagby Community Helping Hand said she wanted to make sure children living in hotel rooms have what they need. Spring break for the school district begins Monday.
The Bagby Community Helping Hand, a group that aims to help provide people in need with everything from food to rent money, is partnering with the Race Matters, Friends Community Bail Fund to gather supplies for youth who live at the Welcome Inn on Providence Road. They will be dropping off donations there during the break.
Bagby noted that children who live in hotel rooms will not get to go anywhere for spring break. She said she wanted to make sure those kids have snacks and games to play.
“You can only imagine — your mom and a couple other siblings in one room,” Bagby said. “This means spring break, they don’t even get a chance to get out to go to school. There’s no yard, so you can’t play. It’s a hotel.”
Bagby said they are looking for donations that are appropriate for a wide age range: from babies to teenagers. Some of the things the group is taking include:
- non-perishable food.
- diapers.
- toiletries.
- art supplies and books.
- games and toys.
Tory Kassabaum of the Race Matters, Friends Community Bail Fund has been helping Bagby collect snacks and is making care package-style bags for the children.
Children who live in hotels are there because it’s sometimes the only place their parents can afford to stay temporarily, Kassabaum said.
“Making those kids feel like they have something special and something to look forward to is really important as a community,” Kassabaum said. “I think that’s what Suzanne (Bagby) is wanting to do: Give them something to look forward to during that week.”
Stacey Baker, a Columbia resident who will be helping Bagby deliver the donations, has helped families at the Welcome Inn before. Baker said she began planning how to take donations to the families living there during the pandemic. She and her husband have gathered donations for Christmas through Facebook posts in the past.
That’s how she got connected to Bagby, who reached out to Baker on Facebook during this past holiday season wanting to help.
“She told me she also had a heart for the Welcome Inn,” Baker said.
Baker’s heart for the Welcome Inn grew as she noticed families at the Eagle Stop gas station convenience store near the hotel on Providence Road.
“There’s a lot of good people living there and there’s a huge need for help,” Baker said.
Baker said she is planning to continue taking donations to the Welcome Inn later this spring.
Noting how many unhoused neighbors live in the city, Bagby said she wants Columbia to be a model for helping unhoused and low-income people.
“We want to help out our community and help out our neighbors so we can amplify our community, beautify our community, bring our community up,” Bagby said.
If you are interested in donating items, you can contact: