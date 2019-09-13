A local nonprofit will keep streetlights running in the Fairway Meadows neighborhood.
Vicki Kemna, assistant general manager of the Boone Electric Cooperative, confirmed that local organization Community of Faith Outreach agreed to pay for the lights earlier this week. These funds will pay for 11 front-facing streetlights in the north Columbia neighborhood that have yet to be "sponsored" by residents. Approximately $1,200 will keep these lights on for the next 12 months.
Andy Griffith, the treasurer of Community of Faith Outreach, said that Fairway Meadows has been close to him since his time as a former HUD inspector who used to work in the area.
"With those lights being threatened to be turned off, it not only threatens the safety of the kids, but it also allows for the crime that has already been known around the area to proceed."
Community of Faith Outreach is the organization that is paying the light bill for this neighborhood. Since it started a few years ago, the organization has worked intensively to establish credibility and show people in the community that "they are not forgotten."
According to previous Missourian reporting, funding these streetlights became an issue in Fairway Meadows after the former treasurer of the homeowners association passed away November 2018. After her death, no one was depositing profits from billboard advertising in the neighborhood. Funds set aside to pay for the streetlights dried out in June.
With 44 streetlights in the neighborhood that could plunge the neighborhood in darkness, other citizens started to "sponsor" streetlights in the neighborhood and add them to their electric bill.
Kemna said that she hopes these new funds will give people who live in Fairway Meadows enough time to get the HOA reorganized and create a more permanent solution.