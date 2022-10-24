 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'Don't know where to really start': Wooldridge begins to recover after devastating fire

'Don't know where to really start': Wooldridge begins to recover after devastating fire

WOOLDRIDGE — The village post office was something of a structurally intact island in the Wooldridge bottoms on Monday.

To its immediate west, the Wooldridge Baptist Church was boarded up as a restoration company inspected the interior. Other structures within a dozen feet of the post office were crumpled piles of burnt metal after a rampaging wildfire Saturday, fueled by wind and drought, devastated a swath of residential Wooldridge, farmland and part of a wildlife refuge.

The Wooldridge Baptist Church and the Wooldridge Post Office

The Wooldridge Baptist Church and the Wooldridge Post Office stand side by side at dawn on Sunday. The inside of the church was burned but the post office was not damaged by the fire.
Nathan Brandes, left, and Lieutenant Jeff Jackson stand in the grain bin of a combine

Cooper County Fire Captain Nathan Brandes, left, and Lieutenant Jeff Jackson stand in the grain bin of a combine and work with firefighter David Schmidt to put out the fire in the bin on Monday in Wooldridge. “We have smaller natural cover fires, but normally we don’t have to deal with sustained winds like this,” Brandes said. He said they would probably have another few days working in Wooldridge if the wind did not calm down.
Charred mailboxes sit on the edge of Saline St

Charred mailboxes sit on the edge of Saline Street on Monday in Wooldridge. Resident Justin Wood said the roads into town were closed to prevent non-locals from driving around to examine the damage. Areas of the village were still smoldering, and there were hazardous debris including broken glass and electrical lines.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government reporter fall 2022 Studying Journalism Reach me at npqfn@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Higher education reporter. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you