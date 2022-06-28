Douglass Family Aquatic Center will open for the summer starting July 1, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department announced in a news release Tuesday.
Located at 400 N. Providence Road, the pool will be open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., including Monday, July 4 for the holiday.
According to the release, the opening of Douglass Family Aquatic Center was delayed because of a lifeguard shortage. Columbia Parks and Recreation secured enough lifeguards to open the pool after an additional lifeguard certification session over the weekend.
Lake of the Woods Pool will remain closed for the summer due to staffing issues.
In the release, acting Parks and Recreation Director Gabe Huffington said the department must have enough staff to open its facilities and ensure safety for visitors.