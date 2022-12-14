The block of East Walnut Street between Eighth Street and Ninth Street is closed until further notice, according to a Facebook post from the Columbia Public Works Department.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to investigate the Guitar Building on the corner of Eighth and Walnut following a report that the building may be at risk of collapse.
The alley that runs between the building and the Blue Note is also closed.
The root of the concern was the visibly bowing brick parapet wall lining the building's roof which elicited fears that rubble may fall to the street below if the structure crumbled. The Facebook post advised pedestrians and bikers to avoid the area surrounding the building.
The Guitar Building has housed various Columbia businesses and offices since its construction was completed in 1911.