The block of East Walnut Street between Eighth Street and Ninth Street is closed until further notice, according to a Facebook post from the Columbia Public Works Department.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to investigate the Guitar Building on the corner of Eighth and Walnut following a report that the building may be at risk of collapse.

