The Downtown Community Improvement District will be holding it's semi-annual Restaurant Week starting Monday, encouraging both curbside pick-up and dine in.
Twenty restaurants located downtown will be offering deals until Sunday, according to the improvement district's website.
A drawing will be held to win one of two $50 gift cards to a participating restaurant of choice.
To win, diners must print a Restaurant Week passport from the improvement district's website, visit at least three different participating restaurants and ask for a secret password at each. People dining in or ordering curb-side pick up are able to participate.
People can send a photo of the completed passport to info@discoverthedistrict.com or drop it by the improvement district's office by Sunday. The winner will be drawn June 25.
Participating restaurants include 11Eleven, 44 Canteen, Addison’s in The District, Billiards on Broadway, Cafe Poland, Coffee Zone, Coley’s American Bistro, El Oso Mexican Grill, Ernie’s Cafe and Steak House, Get Rad Food, Glenn’s Cafe, Günter Hans, Harpo’s Bar and Grill, Nourish Cafe & Market, Pressed, Shiloh Bar & Grill, Sycamore, The Roof, Teller’s and The Quarry.