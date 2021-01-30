Plans for a $230,000 pedestrian crossing at Broadway and Fourth Street will be the subject of a public hearing and vote by the Columbia City Council on Monday night.
The council is also scheduled to hold a hearing and vote on a controversial request to rezone land at Northridge and Wayside drives to accommodate a cottage development.
The crosswalk project, which is scheduled to be done in the fall, will feature a raised pedestrian island, new striping, accessible ramps and landings, curb bump-outs with tree planters, permeable pavement, 50 linear feet of new sidewalk and flashing crossing beacons. The city also plans to reconfigure lanes and parking on the north side of Broadway.
The crosswalk is intended to improve public safety, accessibility, mobility and connectivity. The city received positive feedback on the plans when it solicited online input late last year.
Also Monday, Hemme Construction will ask that the council rezone 2.45 acres north of the intersection of Northridge and Wayside drives in northeast Columbia from R-1, single-family residential, to PD, planned district. Crockett Engineering Consultants is representing Hemme, which wants to build a 16-lot residential development called The Cottages at Northridge.
The development would include 16 residential lots and a common area with access from Bragg and Nest courts. The developers have promoted the project as an opportunity to establish affordable housing.
A protest petition signed by more than 20 property owners has been filed with the city, meaning two-thirds of the council members, or at least five of the seven, will have to vote in favor of the rezoning for it to pass. Neighbors at public hearings before the Planning and Zoning Commission in November and December said they worry about traffic, stormwater runoff and property values if the development goes forward. Some have said the plan to build 16 homes is too dense.
The commission voted 6-2 Dec. 10 to recommend the council approve the rezoning.
The council will also hear a request from the Citizens Police Review Board to allow it to resume televising its meetings on the City Channel. The board televised its meetings until October 2013, but board members voted to stop out of concern it would intimidate the public and because of the expense involved.
Board members now believe televising the meetings will boost transparency and trust as well as hold Columbia police more accountable.
The board also wants to amend a rule that prohibits its members from seeking public office.
At its pre-meeting work session beginning at 5 p.m., the council will hear an annual report on progress made toward the goals of the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
The regular meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the Daniel Boone City Building.