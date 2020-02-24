The downtown Columbia Post Office was closed Monday for cleaning after an assault occurred inside earlier in the morning.
According to Columbia Police, a male victim was assaulted with a pole and was bleeding when authorities arrived around 1:30 a.m. Emergency personnel were called and the man, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital.
A cleaning crew was working inside the post office area and no customers were being admitted. A sign posted on the door and signed by Columbia postmaster Bart Green instructed residents to visit other locations around Columbia.
A USPS representative said in a voicemail message that the investigation has been completely turned over to the Columbia Police Department since the incident did not involve any postal workers.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the police department.