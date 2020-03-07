The downtown Columbia Post Office lobby will close daily from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
The lobby will be open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., then be closed overnight.
Boxholders received a notice from postmaster Bart Green that said: "Due to recent events that occurred after hours in the post office box area, please be aware of a change to lobby office hours at the Columbia post office."
The lobby previously did not close.
The change comes after a man was assaulted with a pole in the lobby early Feb. 24, according to previous Missourian reporting. The lobby closed for cleaning, and one man was arrested in connection with the assault.