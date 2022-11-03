Change is afoot in Columbia as one prominent downtown business changes hands and another begins a new phase of a substantial expansion.
El Rey Cocina Y Cantina opened its doors over the weekend of Oct. 22. It is located at the corner of Locust and Ninth streets and was formerly home to the bar Cantina.
The new restaurant is owned by Leo Perez and his family, who are based in Springfield and also own Papi’s Cocina & Cantina in Republic. El Rey manager Agusin Ruiz said he and Perez have been close friends for over 20 years and that Perez wanted to open a business in Columbia because he has friends and family in town.
Cantina, which Ruiz said Perez bought from Silverball owner Nic Parks, was only a bar and didn’t serve food. El Rey has a full menu as well as a bar, and the restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating. The menu is extensive, featuring numerous types of tacos, nachos, enchiladas, burritos and more. Ruiz said of the whole menu, El Rey’s carne asada is his favorite.
Though Perez is based in Springfield, Ruiz emphasized that El Rey, which means “the king” in Spanish, is a family business that hopes to bring something fun and authentic to downtown.
Logboat lawn closes
In other changes around Columbia, Logboat Brewing Co.’s lawn, often crowded with patrons on sunny days, is closed for the winter season. The brewery is in the midst of a 21,000-square-foot expansion, which co-founder and CEO Tyson Hunt said will include an additional upstairs bar, more parking, a covered patio, outdoor restrooms and more.
Logboat’s lawn is currently being torn up by bulldozers because of the construction, so the annual Candy Cane Crib Christmas light show will be moving to Rose Music Hall this December. The Christmas light show will be back at Logboat in winter 2023.
Hunt said Logboat’s taproom will also be closed for the month of January and most of February, but the plan is to open again in March, depending on how indoor renovations go.
“It’s cool to see this neighborhood start to develop and come together; we hoped that would be the case when we moved in here about nine years ago,” Hunt said. “It’s transformed a lot.”
Hunt said the general contractors will be off site by May and that Logboat hopes to have the expansion completed by some point in the spring, just in time for the weather to draw people back outside.