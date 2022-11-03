Change is afoot in Columbia as one prominent downtown business changes hands and another begins a new phase of a substantial expansion.

El Rey Cocina Y Cantina opened its doors over the weekend of Oct. 22. It is located at the corner of Locust and Ninth streets and was formerly home to the bar Cantina.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you