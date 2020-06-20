Portions of sidewalks on East Broadway and Hitt Street will be closed because of construction work.  

Beginning 7 a.m. Monday, Broadway Enterprises LLC plans to demolish the south wall of the structure at 219 E. Broadway and to make the sidewalk Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.

The work will result in the closure of the north sidewalk along East Broadway between North Providence Road and North Second Street. The work is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. July 21, weather permitting.

Also beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, an unrelated project by Watson Concrete Inc., contractor for First Presbyterian Church, will result in the closure of the east sidewalk along Hitt Street between Cherry and Locust streets.

The work will remove and replace two drive approaches for the parking lot at 16 Hitt St. The first drive approach will be removed and replaced by 7 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting. The second drive approach will be removed and replaced beginning July 1 and completed by 7 p.m. July 3, also weather permitting.

Supervising Editor is Fred Anklam Jr. 

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

