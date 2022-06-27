Downtown Columbia's only gas station will return from construction with major upgrades.
The ZX gas station and convenience store at the corner of Providence Road and Locust Street was knocked down earlier this year to allow for the improvements.
Workers for St. Louis-based Knoebel Construction have quickly put up the framework of the building throughout the summer.
According to a conceptual site plan from Cochran Engineering, the new convenience store will be 3,360 square feet, which is roughly double the size of the old building. While the old convenience store faced Providence Road, the new building will be oriented toward Locust Street, according to documents provided to the city Planning and Zoning Commission.
There also will be six gas pumps that can service up to 12 vehicles at a time, which is an increase from the old station's four pumps.
Another part of the project will be a new sidewalk constructed along Locust Street.
Joe McGowan, the chief architectural officer for the project, outlined the new facilities' improvements at the November 2020 City Council meeting when the construction plan was approved. He said then that the old building was "tired" and that the new facility will be a big improvement with more offerings for food and beverages.
Midwest Petroleum, the company that owns the business, did not respond to a request for more details, including information on when the location will open.