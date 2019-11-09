The sun set on MU Speakers Circle, as family and supporters gathered for a candlelight vigil for Mengqi Ji Elledge, who has been missing for a month.
Mengqi was last seen at her Columbia home Oct. 8, and her husband, Joseph Elledge, reported her missing the next day. Joseph, an MU student, was arrested Oct. 25 after a criminal investigation into her disappearance uncovered evidence of child abuse and neglect.
Maternal and paternal grandparents were granted equal custody of Joseph and Mengqi Elledge’s child after a custody hearing that began on Nov. 4. The custody arrangement is temporary.
The vigil drew a groundswell of support from Columbia’s Asian American community. Those in attendance held signs in protest of domestic violence and child abuse, as well as signs showing support for Mengqi and her child.
Pastor Yulong Liang prayed and shared a message with participants during the vigil. Susan Zeng led a prayer for the police to find Mengqi and for Mengqi’s parents to get full custody of their grandchild. Mengqi’s father later spoke and translator Ling Bunch relayed his message in English. Bunch was also helped with handing out candles at the beginning of the vigil.
At the conclusion of the vigil, those who gathered placed candles on the steps and sang “Amazing Grace” together.
Members of Missouri Missing were in attendance at the vigil to show support for Mengqi and her family.
“We were just here as participants tonight,” said Marianne Asher-Chapman, co-founder of Missouri Missing. “We work with a lot of families with making flyers and hosting vigils, but we need the family’s approval and permission. We would love to work with the family if they wanted us to.”