Walkers and runners in Columbia may have noticed the growing buzz of dragonflies along the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail.

Dragonflies are one of the many insect species that migrate south each fall, some flying hundreds of miles to escape the oncoming cold temperatures.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 Education reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism Reach me at sara.george@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you