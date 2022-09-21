Walkers and runners in Columbia may have noticed the growing buzz of dragonflies along the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail.
Dragonflies are one of the many insect species that migrate south each fall, some flying hundreds of miles to escape the oncoming cold temperatures.
“They tend to use major riverways as migratory corridors,” said Steve Buback, a natural history biologist at the Missouri Department of Conservation. “So it would stand to reason that Columbia has always kind of had these dragonfly influxes in the fall.”
Common migratory dragonfly species in Columbia include the Common Green Darner and the Wandering Glider.
Unlike other migratory species, the short lifespans of dragonflies indicate that while a population may migrate twice a year, individual migration changes between seasons. For example, the Common Green Darners making their journey north next spring will be two generations removed from the dragonflies making their way south this fall.
“It’s pretty incredible,” Buback said. “It’s like your great grandchildren just knowing where they were born, or where their great grandmother was born, and heading back to that same spot.”
Buback said that when temperatures start to reach around 50 degrees, most migratory dragonflies will move further south to the Gulf Coast.
Michael Moore, an assistant professor at the University of Colorado, Denver, studies the physiological and developmental adaptation in dragonflies. He said that while we have known about the migration of dragonflies for a while, knowledge of their migration patterns has increased due to technological advances in the last 15 years.
“Understanding migrations of dragonflies has this really important sort of practical implication for our day-to-day lives, especially living in Missouri, thinking about some of the biting insects that we all deal with in the summer,” Moore said.
Dragonflies pose no threat to humans themselves but provide an important service to the ecosystem. Carnivorous dragonflies eat common pests, including mosquitoes and other biting insects. Buback said that dragonflies can consume their weight in pest species on a daily basis.
While the migration of dragonflies remains an evolving field of study, dragonflies have served an important role in many cultures.
“Cultures of people that have lived in different parts of North America have used dragonflies as a way of discerning when spring might be coming or when fall is really starting to kick into high gear,” Moore said. “And so I think that they sort of represent this kind of longer connection that humans have had to the different seasons in North America.”