If you're unhappy with the lack of a white Christmas this year, perhaps you'll consider springlike temperatures a decent consolation prize.
The National Weather Service is predicting the unusually warm temperatures of the past few days will continue through this week and into the weekend, and there's at least a slight chance that Columbia will see record-breaking warmth.
The high temperature recorded Monday at MU's Sanborn Field Weather Station off College Avenue was 61.8 degrees at 3:16 p.m. That was far short of the record of 70 set in 1893.
The weather service, however, forecast highs of 67 and 68 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, as warm winds from the south prevail.
The record high in Columbia for Christmas Eve is 69, set in 1955. The highest Christmas Day temperature recorded in Columbia is 74, a record set in 1889.
Light winds and overnight lows in the 40s and upper 30s were forecast through Friday. Friday night and Saturday were expected to bring significant chances of rain.
The weekend was expected to be cooler but still relatively pleasant for this time of year, with a forecast high near 50 on Saturday and 44 on Sunday.
The only chance of snow in sight, according to the weather service, won't come until Sunday night, when there's a 30% chance of rain or snow showers.