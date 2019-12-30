With Christmas over, fire safety officials are warning of the fire risk posed by dried out Christmas trees.
The Boone County Fire Protection District tweeted a warning on Saturday, saying dry trees are dangerous and can catch on fire easily.
There are several options for getting rid of used trees.
In Columbia, trees without decorations can be dropped off at the Capen Park and Parkside mulch sites. The city will turn these trees into mulch and use them for compost.
Another option in Columbia is putting the tree out with normal trash on a regularly scheduled pickup day. These trees can still be decorated, and they will go directly to the landfill.
The Department of Conservation is also collecting trees. The Central Regional Office in Columbia will put the trees in lakes and ponds throughout mid-Missouri so fish can use them as habitats.
A biologist with the department said in a press release that Christmas trees add a lot to underwater ecosystems.
"Submerged Christmas trees make great underwater cover for smaller fish and aquatic invertebrates," said Brian McKeage. "Larger fish then congregate around these structures to prey on fish and other food sources, so these trees become hotspots for fish and for anglers."
Above water, the trees can be recycled for backyard habitat for small wildlife such as rabbits and reptiles.
“If you put the tree under a bird feeder, it will make a convenient nesting opportunity in the branches,” said Jamie Koehler, assistant manager of MDC’s Cape Nature Center, adding that Christmas trees can also be shredded or chipped for mulch and added to landscaping.
“A real Christmas tree can contribute to us and to nature in several ways,” Koehler said. “They’re the gift that keeps on giving.”
The National Fire Protection Association warns not to put dry trees against your house, as that also poses a fire risk.