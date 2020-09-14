Truman Veterans' Hospital is offering VA-enrolled veterans a free annual flu vaccination at their drive-through clinic, according to a news release from the Department of Veterans' Affairs.
Located at 800 Hospital Drive in Columbia, the drive-through clinic is located in the south section of the first floor of the veterans hospital parking garage and is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays (except on federal holidays).
The drive-through clinic is accessible from the service road off Monk Drive, between the garage and Parking Lot D. Veterans must present their veteran health identification card when getting their vaccination.
Veterans also can receive their free flu vaccination during scheduled appointments at the veterans hospital's primary care, specialty surgery and behavioral health clinics or at one of eight of the hospital's community-based outpatient clinics, according to the news release.
Call the veterans hospital at 573-814-6000 or 1-844-698-2311 to see if your pharmacy or urgent care is an approved, in-network provider.
With current COVID-19 related health risks, getting a flu vaccination can help protect our communities from a vaccine-preventable disease, according to the news release.