MU Health Care's drive-thru flu shot event will return to South Providence Medical Park from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Last weekend, the first drive-thru event administered 1,758 doses of the flu vaccine, according to MU Health Care spokesperson Eric Maze.
Adults and children over the age of six months can receive a flu shot while in their vehicle after signing a consent form. MU Health Care asks patients to wear masks, loose clothing and short sleeves, especially for young children receiving the shot in the thigh.
Patients who are insured will receive a billing statement via mail. The cost for those who choose to pay out of pocket is $37.20 for those ages 64 and under and $58.40 for those ages 65 and up.
The MU student health fee does not cover flu shots offered through MU Health Care. However, the student health fee does cover an annual flu shot through the separate MU Student Health Center, which will host on-campus flu shot clinics in October and November.
Boone County will offer a multitude of other flu shot events in the upcoming months, from walk-in clinics to appointments.
Maze stressed the importance of receiving the flu shot in the midst of the pandemic.
"We're expecting a bigger flu season due to relaxed social distancing and masking requirements compared to last year," Maze said. "People will be congregating more this winter, and the flu virus is expected to be be more prevalent."
Christelle Ilboudo, MU Health Care infection control and prevention medical director, said in a media availability Sept. 23 that data show there is no health risk in receiving the flu shot in tandem with the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine will not be offered at the drive-thru event this weekend.