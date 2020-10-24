Columbia Parks and Recreation will host a "Drive-Boo" trick-or-treat Halloween event from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31.
This safe and low-contact trick-or-treating experience will take place at the south end of Cosmo Park, located at 1615 Business Loop 70.
Trick-or-treaters can drive through several stops where treats will be handed through vehicle windows.
Attendees must remain in their vehicles and wear masks when interacting with event staff. All staff will wear masks and gloves and pass out wrapped treats, according to a news release from Columbia Parks and Recreation.
Participants are encouraged to “dress up” their vehicles as part of the “best dressed car” contest. Photographs will be taken by event staff and posted to 101.5 KPLA’s Facebook page. The winner will receive a gift certificate from Columbia Parks and Recreation.
Parks and Recreation staff is working with the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services to make sure COVID-19 guidelines are followed during the event. Drivers will be asked for their name and contact information in the event they need to be called for contact tracing afterwards, according to the news release.
For more information call Columbia Parks and Recreation at 874-7460.