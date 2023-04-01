A potential change for requirements for new drive-thrus will come back to the Columbia City Council Monday.
After hearing concerns from the Columbia Board of Realtors — the board has opposed the amendment since the discussion started in September 2022 — the council tabled the amendment to the development code in March.
Under the amendment presented to the council, new drive-thrus constructed in Columbia would be allowed to have their service windows facing a street under certain conditions. The conditions involve structures or grade difference blocking the drive-thru window from street view.
The main concerns brought up with the amendment revolve around safety; the screening walls would block the view of the police and create a robbery risk.
Other concerns are about the city’s survey process for the amendment and its lack of transparency, focusing more on homeowners and residents and not enough on business owners.
Public hearing on a sport fieldhouse
The council will hold a public hearing on the phase II of the construction of Columbia Sports Fieldhouse at A. Perry Philips Park.
The Parks and Recreation Department is requesting an approval to authorize the construction of phase II of the fieldhouse. The second phase of the project includes doubling the number of hardwood courts from four to eight as well as building an office space, restroom facilities, multipurpose room and seating area.
The fieldhouse has served the community by hosting games, competitions and practices since the completion of the first phase in November 2019.
The construction for the second phase is scheduled to start in summer 2023 with an anticipated completion date in fall 2024.
The total budget for the project is $5.8 million. The funding comes from the 2021 Park Sales Tax, CVB Tourism Development Fund and the city’s general fund.
Parks and Recreation staff presented the proposal to the Parks and Recreation Commission in March. The commission recommended that the council approve the project.
CHA's Park Avenue project
The council will hear an introduction for a funding agreement pledging $2 million for the Columbia Housing Authority's upgrade of public housing on Park Avenue.
The council expressed its commitment to provide American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the project in September 2022. The Boone County commissioners also pledged $5 million to the project the same month.
The project aims at replacing the current Park Avenue complex, which was constructed in 1964 and has exceeded its life cycle. The new plan includes the demolition of the 70 old housing units and the construction of 79 new ones.