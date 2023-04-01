A potential change to zoning requirements for new drive-thrus will come back to the Columbia City Council on Monday night.
After hearing concerns from the Columbia Board of Realtors — the board has opposed the amendment since the discussion started in September 2022 — the council tabled the amendment to the development code in March and asked city staff to come back with proposed amendments in response to that feedback.
Under the original amendments presented to the council, new drive-thrus constructed in Columbia would be allowed to have their service windows facing a street under certain conditions. The conditions involved structures, landscaping or grade difference blocking the drive-thru window from street view.
The main concerns brought up with the amendment revolve around safety; the screening walls would block the view of the police and create a robbery risk.
Other concerns are about the city’s survey process for the amendment and its lack of transparency, focusing more on homeowners and residents and not enough on business owners.
New amendments to be considered would:
- Limit menu boards and signs around drive-thrus facing streets only when the site shares a property line with lots zoned for single-family homes or duplexes.
- Eliminate a proposed requirement that drive-thrus facing streets be screened by porte-cocheres, landscaping or grade differences that would make them invisible from the street.
- Give the city’s traffic engineer discretion to require a traffic impact analysis for a drive-thru facility when one is not otherwise required.
Public hearing on a sport fieldhouse
The council will hold a public hearing on the phase II of the construction of Columbia Sports Fieldhouse at A. Perry Philips Park.
The Parks and Recreation Department is requesting an approval to authorize the construction of phase II of the fieldhouse. The second phase of the project includes doubling the number of hardwood courts from four to eight as well as building an office space, restroom facilities, multipurpose room and seating area.
The fieldhouse has served the community by hosting games, competitions and practices since the completion of the first phase in November 2019.
The construction for the second phase is scheduled to start in summer 2023 with an anticipated completion date in fall 2024.
The total budget for the project is $5.8 million. The funding comes from the 2021 Park Sales Tax, CVB Tourism Development Fund and the city’s general fund.
Parks and Recreation staff presented the proposal to the Parks and Recreation Commission in March. The commission recommended that the council approve the project.
Housing authority's Park Avenue project
The council will hear an introduction for a funding agreement pledging $2 million for the Columbia Housing Authority's upgrade of public housing on Park Avenue.
The council expressed its commitment to provide American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the project in September 2022. The Boone County commissioners also pledged $5 million to the project the same month.
The project aims at replacing the current Park Avenue complex, which was constructed in 1964 and has exceeded its life cycle. The new plan includes the demolition of the 70 old housing units and the construction of 79 new ones.
The council’s regular meeting begins at 7 p.m.
At its 5 p.m. work session, the council will further discuss proposed changes to electric utility rates and options for making the city’s electric transmission system more reliable.
The Water and Light Advisory Board and city staff have been working with the consulting firm Prime LLC to develop a new rate structure for the electric utility that is intended to produce the revenue necessary to cover the cost of providing the service.
The council was told at its March 6 work session that the electric utility needs a revenue increase of $8.3 million per year, or 6.9%, to cover the cost of service and to meet the city’s cash reserve target.
Larry Feltner of Prime proposed a rate structure that he said would be fairer by recovering the cost of providing service to different categories of customers. Under that structure, residential customers with gas heat would see the highest percentage increase at 10.4%, while industrial service customers would see an increase of 4.3%.
The proposed new structure also would eliminate escalating fees for customers who use higher amounts of electricity.
The city hasn’t increased electric utility rates since fiscal 2019. In a letter to the council, Water and Light Advisory Board Chair David Switzer advised that smaller and more frequent rate adjustments are a better strategy than larger increases every few years.
The board and city staff hope to have a new rate structure in place by July 1. Switzer said any delay beyond that would create a need for steeper bill increases.