The driver indicted on charges of striking and killing a Boone County fire department assistant chief has died.
Kansas City resident Kevin Brunson, 65, had a warrant issued for his arrest Monday. He was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in March for the death of Bryant Gladney.
Brunson pleaded not guilty to the charge in March after being arrested and released on bond. He failed to appear at a court hearing Monday morning.
Captain Brian Leer, spokesperson for the Boone County Sheriff's Office, said in an email that Brunson had been ill. The office could not provide additional information Tuesday night.
In the December crash, Brunson failed to slow his tractor trailer on Interstate 70 and had been driving longer than allowed by law, according to a crash report. He hit the back of Gladney's SUV while the assistant fire chief helped direct traffic away from a prior accident.
Brunson said he attempted to brake when he saw vehicles stopped ahead of him but didn't have enough time.