One of the adults who suffered serious injuries in a Friday night crash on Highway 124 in northern Boone County was treated then released from University Hospital, while the other was in good condition at the hospital Monday morning.
Ian Gallup, 33, of Columbia was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Highway 124 when he lost control just west of Route YY and the vehicle overturned, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He and six passengers, including five juveniles, were injured in the crash.
Gallup was treated and released while the other adult passenger, Ayla Cain, was in good condition.
Five juveniles suffered minor injuries. Gallup and two of his passengers were not wearing seat belts.