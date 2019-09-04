A speeding driver created mayhem late Wednesday afternoon on Broadway near Old 63.

According to a community service officer on the scene, a white Volkswagen SUV struck three vehicles while driving eastbound on Broadway near Trimble Road.

A fourth vehicle was struck when the driver turned left into Eastgate Plaza. 

“It felt like he swerved on purpose,” said Andrew Reed, the driver of the fourth car that was hit.

Reed said the driver of the van then sped away through the parking lot, southbound on Old 63.

  • I study investigative journalism and minor in business and philosophy. I love learning about different aspects of our society and meeting new people.

