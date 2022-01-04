A 24-year-old man was involved in a fatal crash in the 2400 block of Rock Quarry Road on Monday night.
Driver Caleb R. Wheeler of Columbia was driving a Volkswagen Jetta south without his seatbelt at about 10:25 p.m. when his car traveled off the left side of the road.
According to Columbia police, his vehicle began sliding sideways and struck a tree, rolling and coming to a stop upside down on the roadway.
Wheeler was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
More information may be available at a later time.