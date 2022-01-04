A 24-year-old man was involved in a fatal crash in the 2400 block of Rock Quarry Road on Monday night. 

Driver Caleb R. Wheeler of Columbia was driving a Volkswagen Jetta south without his seatbelt at about 10:25 p.m. when his car traveled off the left side of the road.

According to Columbia police, his vehicle began sliding sideways and struck a tree, rolling and coming to a stop upside down on the roadway.

Wheeler was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

More information may be available at a later time.

  • General Assignment Intersession Reporter for the Columbia Missourian, Winter 2021/2022. She can be contacted by email at gajmgt@mail.missouri.edu or at (417) 850-2155.

  • Assistant city editor, grad student studying investigative reporting and photojournalism. You can reach me at cjmx5d@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

