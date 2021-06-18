A Sturgeon man suffered moderate injuries Thursday in a crash at U.S. 63 and Missouri 124 East.
At 12:48 p.m, John Briscoe, 83, was driving a 2017 Dodge Caravan west on Highway 124 and trying to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. 63 when he drove into the path of a 2011 Ford Edge being driven by Breann Jakich, 21, of Bethalto, Illinois, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
At the time of the crash, both drivers where wearing seatbelts, but the two vehicles were seriously damaged.
Briscoe was taken to University Hospital on Thursday afternoon to be treated for moderate injuries.