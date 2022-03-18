A Boone County grand jury indicted a tractor-trailer driver on a charge that he struck and killed Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney in a December crash.
Kevin Brunson, 64, was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter in the first degree. He was traveling east on Interstate 70 during the early morning of Dec. 22 when his tractor-trailer struck Gladney's SUV.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Brunson "had exceeded the maximum drive time allowed by federal regulations," and multiple witnesses at the scene said he failed to slow despite warning signs.
Federal limitations monitor how long tractor-trailers drivers can be on the road. The crash report did not state how long Brunson had been driving for.
Gladney remained stationary in his vehicle at the time, directing traffic away from a previous, unrelated crash that occurred but left no one injured. Brunson's vehicle struck the back of Gladney's SUV and forced in onto the left lane of the highway. Brunson's vehicle then hit the car from the previous crash, which rotated and hit an on-site ambulance.
Gladney was removed from his vehicle and rushed to University Hospital. A little later, he was pronounced dead.
Gladney has been honored by the community for 25 years of service as a member of the Fire District. He was an original member of the Missouri Task Force One and was deployed to New York during aftermath of 9/11. He is remembered by his friends, loved ones and colleagues as a great leader.
Witnesses of the crash, whose names were redacted from the crash report, said Brunson failed to slow despite cautionary indicators from emergency personnel at the scene.
“He didn’t touch his brakes,” a witness stated in the report. “There is absolutely no way he didn’t know something was going on.”
“He didn’t slow down, and there was never a brake light until after the crash,” stated another witness.
A third witness recalled nearly colliding with Brunson moments before the crash occurred.
“He steered a little to the left and missed my truck,” the third witness continued. “He hit the SUV. I ran to my car, moved it in the ditch and grabbed my first aid kit.”
Brunson told Highway Patrol he tried to brake when he saw the vehicles ahead weren't moving.
“For God’s sake, I didn’t get a chance to... . It happened so god-damned quick,” he said.
Brunson's bail was set at $250,000, according to court documents.