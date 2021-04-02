An accident Thursday afternoon on U.S. 63 north of Finger Lakes State Park left one driver in serious condition and another driver with moderate injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Nancy Watkins, 75, failed to stop at the U.S. 63 intersection with state Highway 124 East at around 3:30 p.m.
Watkins pulled into the path of another car, which hit her car and threw her from the vehicle. She wasn't wearing a seat belt.
Watkins' husband, Kenneth, a passenger in her car, and Emily Hazel, the driver of the second car, suffered moderate injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.
All three people in the accident were taken to the hospital. The Watkins' car was totaled, and the second car was extensively damaged.