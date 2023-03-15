Drowning in books? It can be heartbreaking when they end up in a landfill

When Nick Paul began working for city recycling almost 19 years ago, the U.S. Postal Service would dump boxes of unwanted books in his building.
Paul saw it as a waste of good literature, so he gathered them up to sell at yard sales for $1 a pop.
Paul has suspended that business venture, but he said he still sees lots of books passing through the Material Recovery Facility, on their way to recycling bins or the landfill.
He has no way to count how many books have been processed, a data gap that matches a nationwide trend.
The Environmental Protection Agency has been collecting data on the disposal of municipal solid waste in the U.S. for more than 35 years, but few numbers shed light on the disposal of books.
The most recent report by the EPA shows that books amounted to 690,000 tons, or 0.2%, of total municipal solid waste in 2018. The agency hasn’t tracked the rate of recycling versus landfilling since 2009, when only one-third of the books were recycled.
A bittersweet parting with books
Choosing to say goodbye to a treasured book is a bittersweet experience for many. Emotional attachment, an appreciation for the craft and numerous other reasons can make it difficult to part with books.
Karen Neely was a librarian at the Columbia Public Library for 45 years before retiring and said she has a harder time than most getting rid of books. She is also a charter member of the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri, which runs the Upscale Resale thrift shop in Columbia and accepts donated books for repurposing.
Neely has shelves of books in every room of her house but the bathroom, including a cookbook collection of around 300 volumes.
When books begin to collect in piles on the floor, she knows it’s “time to weed.” Neely said she tries to keep her “treasures” and takes the rest to Upscale Resale.
“I have to give myself a little lecture that somebody else can read some of these, too,” she said. “It’s not tossing. It’s sharing.”
As a “book lady” at Upscale Resale, Neely wants to find a home for every copy. A few exceptionally mistreated books will inevitably wind up in the recycling or trash pile, but she tries to avoid that scenario, either through resale or forwarding them to a church, shelter or other nonprofit.
Joe Chevalier, a life-long book lover, said books become fixed in his memory — when he reads it, who he was with and what he was doing. Connections to books can go beyond their content, said Chevalier, co-owner of Yellow Dog Bookshop in downtown Columbia.
When it’s time to prune a personal library, he suggests checking first for duplicate copies. Then decide whether a book is going to be read again or is just taking up space.
Finally, “You really have to think, ‘What is my connection to this book? Why am I holding onto it?’”
Chances are good that someone else can also form a connection to it.
“Letting go in the hopes that someone else will have the same experience that you did is [a] good way to be able to let them go,” Chevalier said.
Book resales in the city
Book shops, thrift stores and the library are just a few places that accept donations of used books.
Yellow Dog Bookshop sets up appointments three days a week to buy and trade used books. They can either be traded for cash or store credit, Chevalier said.
All books are evaluated for condition and content, he said. The shop doesn’t typically accept textbooks or books in poor condition.
At Upscale Resale, donors can drop off books and other donations behind the building near Gerbes on West Broadway.
Volunteers sift through the items and decide to keep it or not, based on popularity and condition. Books may be sold in the store or online for $3 per hardcover, $1 per paperback. Volunteers also decide whether books should be sent to another nonprofit.
Recently, the organization spent Action Week collecting books and funds for the Moving Ahead after-school program at Blind Boone Center. Funds also go to the league’s various philanthropic efforts.
The Columbia Public Library accepts book donations either at the circulation desk for small donations or the dock behind the library for larger ones.
Friends of the Columbia Public Library comb through hundreds of books every year, some old and some brand new. Immediate discards will have mold, damaged pages or outdated content.
“You have to kiss a lot of frogs before you get a prince,” said Debbora Jones, the president of the Friends group.
Books will end up in circulation, in the recycling bin or in one of the Friends’ book sales to raise money for the library. Book sales are scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday, with larger sales four times a year.
MERS Goodwill accepts book donations to resell in their outlet stores and online or to send to the adult high school in Columbia the nonprofit supports.
“Quality should never be a concern for a donor,” Mark Kahrs, executive vice president of MERS Goodwill, wrote in an email.
Goodwill sold 22,000 books in 2022 in Columbia, Kahrs said, and Columbia donations were able to supply outlet stores in Jefferson City, Moberly and Mexico. The organization also recycled more than 1.6 million pounds of books that could not be resold.
“MERS/Missouri Goodwill Industries makes every effort to be good stewards with donations and to find the best use possible for items to have a second chance,” Kahrs said.
Other book outlets
Another destination for books is the corrections system. There are several prison book donation programs nationwide, and Missouri has two major ones: Liberation Lit in Kansas City and Missouri Prison Books in St. Louis.
The goal is to put reading materials in the hands of those who are incarcerated. Both programs have wish lists available online to let donors know what they need.
According to the Liberation Lit website, “We believe that sharing literature of all kinds, whether it be sci-fi, graphic novels or political theory, is one small but necessary step to uplifting the voices, imaginations and humanity currently locked behind bars.”
Several international programs ship books worldwide to places in need, such as Books for Africa.
Its mission is to supply library resources to every country in Africa, shipping more than 57 million books since 1988, according to its website.
If books are too damaged or old to donate or gift, they can become the source of craft projects. Black-out poetry, papier-mache and scrapbooking are just a few possibilities.
“Sometimes there are old books with the binding shot that are falling apart, and if you want to make something out of those pages that’s artistic, I think that’s wonderful,” Chevalier said.
The last resort
Even mold and insect-infested books are eligible for recycling, Paul said. Paperback books will go into mixed paper recycling without any problem. Hardcover books are a bit more complicated because the covers and binding glue are not recyclable.
This means many hardcovers are destined for the landfill, unless the binding is removed, which makes it eligible for recycling, Paul said.
Books that are discarded instead of recycled can accumulate in a landfill, and when landfills are full, it’s a problem for everyone, Paul said.
The Columbia landfill could fill up by 2028, according to The Missourian. A master plan for landfill expansion was approved in 2018, adding 145 acres onto the existing property.
The EPA reported that 292.4 million tons of municipal solid waste were generated in 2018 — 4.9 pounds per person per day. About half of that went to landfills.
Solid waste landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions in the U.S., according to the EPA. Expanding landfills also spread adverse health effects and destroy existing habitat.
For book lovers like Neely and Chevalier, treasured books can be lost forever when people toss them into the trash.
“One thing I hear a lot when people come in is they’re hoping to help these books find a good home,” Chevalier said about the bookshop.
Bookstores are a good place for that, he said. Landfills, on the other hand, are not.