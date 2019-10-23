The Boone County Sheriff’s Department, partnered with the Youth Community Coalition, is conducting a prescription drug take back event this Friday and Saturday. The event coincides with National Drug Take Back Day, which is sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.
The department will be collecting unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs. If prescription drugs aren’t disposed of properly, they are more likely to be abused or inappropriately distributed. Flushing drugs down the toilet can pollute ground water with chemicals, according to the release.
Residents of Boone County can dispose of drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Truman Veterans’ Hospital and the MU Student Center. Saturday’s disposal locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. These include the Ashland Police Department, the Centralia Police Department, the Hallsville Police Department, the north entrance of Hickman High School and the east entrance of Rock Bridge High School.
At the disposal sites listed, police officers will be standing outside to direct citizens, said Maj. Tom Reddin. There will be clearly marked cardboard boxes where medication can be dropped off, and all medications will then be turned over to the DEA for proper disposal.
Used or unwanted medicinal needles will not be collected, according to the release.
This weekend marks the 18th National Drug Take Back Day since the first one on Sept. 25, 2010. The last day, held April 27, collected over 900,000 pounds of medication nationwide, according to data provided by the DEA’s Diversion Control Division.